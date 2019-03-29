Mild Weekend With Rain Chances

7Weather- Temperatures will be above average this weekend, but showers and cloudy skies are also in the forecast.

SATURDAY:

Winds will initially be out of the east, keeping us cool throughout the first part of the day.

We wake up to temperatures in the low 40s on Saturday morning, and then a warm front SLOWLY lifts through the area.

It looks like most spots hit highs late in the day. The warm front will take it’s time to lift through the region.

By mid-day on Saturday, SE Mass and southern Worcester County will be in the 60s, but some areas in NE Mass and New Hampshire will be in the 40s and 50s.

SUNDAY:

We hit highs early on Sunday between 55-65º, before a cold front begins to move through the region.

Temperatures will gradually drop in the afternoon and steady rain will move in mid-day.

Expect on and off rain through most the afternoon. Rain tapers off by the evening.

7-DAY:

We start the month of April on a cooler note. Monday will be partly sunny with highs several degrees below average, in the mid 40s.

Tuesday has mostly sunny skies with temps in the low 50s inland, and in the 40s along the coast.

A low pressure system offshore will give us a northeast wind on Wednesday, keeping areas east in the upper 40s, and areas west in the low and mid 50s.

There is also a chance for rain. The track on the low will determine whether or not we see rain mid-week.

Thursday in mild in the mid-50s and skies are partly cloudy.