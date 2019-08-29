Millbury laundromat owner returns over $500 found in pair of shorts

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - It was an unexpected surprise found during a routine load of laundry.

A pile of crisp, freshly laundered bills falling out of a pair of shorts and onto the floor.

David Delaney, the owner of Sudz City laundromat in Millbury said the money just kept coming so he started stacking it up. The final count: $530.

“First thing I did was call my wife because I didn’t know what to do,” Delaney said. “That is the first time I have ever, like, that is 530 bucks.”

Delaney said that he knew that load of laundry he was folding belonged to a repeat customer. So he called her and told her about what he had found.

“She was like, in awe,” he said. “I will never forget the look on her face because she didn’t know exactly what it was.”

The owner of the money told 7NEWS that she and her husband save the cash for holidays and vacations with her children.

She said she was amazed that the money was found but even more amazed that it was all returned.

“She almost started crying and I get a little emotional so, it really touched me to be able to give it back to her,” Delaney said.

He said this is not the first time something like this has happened and that if he ever comes across that kind of cash again he will do the same thing.

“It could be $20,000. It is not mine. It is the guests. It’s going back.”

