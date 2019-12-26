Millis police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed puppy

MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and family members are turning to the public for help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who killed a dog in Millis on Wednesday.

The heartbroken Meehan family said the driver turned up the long driveway of the former holiday lights attraction Millis Wonderland on Christmas day and struck the 5-month old puppy who had been let out to use the bathroom.

Surveillance cameras captured Jules — who was named after Patriots wide receiver Julien Edelman — walking around the front yard. Seconds later she can be heard yelping and a car is seen fleeing the scene.

The family hopes someone recognizes the vehicle or that the driver does the right thing.

Jason Meehan, who is related to Jules’s owner Sean, called the act “heartless” and “disgusting.”

“How can you do that,” he asked. “The thing is they didn’t even get out to check who it was — or what it was. It could have been anything. It could have been a little kid. It could have been anything.”

A $5,000 cash reward is being offered for information.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)