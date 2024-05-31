MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of students at Milton Academy are working on a unique and creative class project.

Milton Academy seniors Sebastian Romero, Benjamin Siegal, Benjamin Rhodes-Kropf, Justin Chen, and Harry Han have known each other since middle school, and with their days together numbered as their college start dates get closer and closer, they chose to work on a month-long project of their choosing: they purchased an old school bus and are in the process of giving it quite a facelift.

The five pooled their savings to buy the bus and have been busy at work ripping out the seats and renovating the interior to make a tricked-out RV with the goal of making a cross country road trip.

“We’ve bonded a lot,” Romero said. “There were a few fights about who put this nail here or why didn’t anyone clean up this caulk – stuff like that. It’s petty fights.”

They have been posting their progress on Instagram, with their @boys.with.the.bus account amassing more than 2 million followers.

“We wanted something where we could go out with a bang,” Rhodes-Kropf said. “Something really good for our last few months together.”

Alixe Callen, Milton Academy’s Head of School, called the boys bright lights in everything they do.

“They’ve pulled in so many of their peers,” Callen said. “I could not be more proud, this is really wonderful.”

The seniors will submit the bus for grading on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)