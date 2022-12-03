ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Silver Alert issued for a missing 83-year-old man has been canceled after hew as found safe.

At about 6:15 p.m. Friday, Acton Police were notified that Huanlu Wang, 83, was missing from the area of 960 Main St.

Officers searched the area with assistance from a Massachusetts State Police K-9 and other law enforcement partners.

He was later found by a group of bicyclists.

UPDATE Mr. Wang has been located. The Silver Alert has been deactivated. Thank you to all who read and shared it. https://t.co/9VYB998mKI — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 3, 2022

