ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Silver Alert issued for a missing 83-year-old man has been canceled after hew as found safe.
At about 6:15 p.m. Friday, Acton Police were notified that Huanlu Wang, 83, was missing from the area of 960 Main St.
Officers searched the area with assistance from a Massachusetts State Police K-9 and other law enforcement partners.
He was later found by a group of bicyclists.
