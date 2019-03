ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing teen with special needs that went missing Thursday night has been found safe, police say.

Nicholas Rosen, 17, went missing about 7:30 p.m. and was found “safe and sound” about 10:30 p.m., Andover police say.

Update. Update. Update – Nicholas was located safe and sound! Special thanks to Massachusetts State Police for your help! — Andover Police (@AndoverMassPD) March 15, 2019

