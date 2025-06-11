BREWSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A sad end to a search off the coast of Cape Cod.

Wednesday evening, officials confirmed two bodies were recovered on board a boat located under 20 feet of water.

SKY 7 HD was over Billingsgate Shoal off Brewster where the Coast Guard confirmed the missing 30 foot vessel “The Seahorse” was found.

“It was found by a fisherman who was calling,” said Lieutenant Quinn LeCain with the U.S. Coast Guard. “It was low tide.”

Captain Shawn Arsenault and his girlfriend left Rock Harbor Marina in Orleans on the boat over the weekend and never returned.

Arsenault’s brother, Paul, told 7NEWS by phone Captain Shawn was a beloved father and fisherman with decades of experience.

“He ran boats all his life,” said Paul.

The Coast Guard, state police, environmental police, Harbor Masters on the Cape, and local fire and police departments were all involved in the search.

