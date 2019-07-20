Missing NH 2-year-old found safe a half-mile from home

A missing New Hampshire 2-year-old was found safe after a 90-minute search Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a missing 2-year-old at a Bow, New Hampshire residence at 10 a.m. were unable to find the child in the house, where he had been last seen, according to police.

The Bow police and fire departments, Concord police, New Hampshire State Police and New Hampshire Fish and Game searched the area and a state police K-9 was used to track the child.

A person walking their dog on hiking trails a half-mile from the house found the child at 11:30 a.m., police said.

The child was medically evaluated by the Bow Fire Department and reunited with his parents.

