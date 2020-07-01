Missing puppy recovered by Malden police named honorary K9 officer

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing puppy that was recently recovered by Malden police has been named an honorary K9 officer.

Bolt, who was reported missing from a home on Bowman Street on June 19, was tracked down following an investigation and assistance from tipsters, according to the Malden Police Department.

The 14-week-old, 20-pound puppy has since been reunited with his family. He was not harmed.

Photos posted on social media showed Detective Steve Mulcahy draping a badge around Bolt to celebrate his safe return, making him an honorary officer for the day.

Police did not share additional details on Bolt’s disappearance.

