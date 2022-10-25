RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing 16-year-old girl from Raynham is believed to be in danger, according to local police.

Colleen Weaver went missing from her home sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and police are “urgently seeking the public’s help in locating her,” they said.

No one has heard from Weaver since she’s disappeared, so police believe she is in danger. Anyone with information on her whereabouts or who may have seen her recently is urged to contact the Raynham Police Department at 508-824-2717 or call 911.

“When a child goes missing it is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said. “We are using every resource at our disposal to help locate Colleen Weaver and bring her home safely. If anyone believes they may have seen her, we ask that you call us without delay.”

An investigation has indicated Colleen may have traveled about 100 miles away from home, which could include Springfield, Provincetown, Bristol, Conn., Hartford, Conn., Wells, Maine, Concord, N.H., Portsmouth, N.H., Manchester, N.H., Keene, N.H., and Brattleboro, Vt.

Weaver is described as 5 feet tall and about 120 pounds, with red/pink hair and a pierced nose. She was likely wearing black glasses and possibly a sweatshirt and leggings when she went missing.

Weaver has officially been listed as missing in the National Crime Information Center as well as the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Raynham Police has been in close contact with local, state and federal partners including the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Commonwealth Fusion Center and State Police.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)