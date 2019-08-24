Missssssssssing Newton python found, returned to family, police say

A Burmese python moves through the grass during a demonstration by the Florida Fish and Conservation Commission for the news media to promote the upcoming Python Challenge, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015, in Davie, Fla. The challenge is scheduled for January 2016 and offers the public an opportunity to safely and humanely capture invasive Burmese pythons from public lands in south Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The 8-foot-long pet python that slithered out a Newton backyard Tuesday was returned to his human family Saturday, police said.

“Lightning the Burmese Python has been found and is back home with his family!” the Newton Police Department tweeted Saturday evening.

The python was reported missing Wednesday, luring snake hunters to Newton.

“We just want to give back to the Garden City,” snake hunter Eli Beutel said. “Catch the snake, keep everybody safe.”

Missing Wildlife Advisory Update:

Lightning the Burmese Python has been found and is back home with his family! — Newton Police (@newtonpolice) August 24, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)