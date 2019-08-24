Missssssssssing Newton python found, returned to family, police say

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The 8-foot-long pet python that slithered out a Newton backyard Tuesday was returned to his human family Saturday, police said.
“Lightning the Burmese Python has been found and is back home with his family!” the Newton Police Department tweeted Saturday evening.
The python was reported missing Wednesday, luring snake hunters to Newton.
“We just want to give back to the Garden City,” snake hunter Eli Beutel said. “Catch the snake, keep everybody safe.”
