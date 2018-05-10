MIT engineers construct robots for high-tech competition

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — MIT students are showing off their creativity and innovation at a robotic competition Thursday evening.

Thirty-two mechanical engineering students are taking part in the “Willy Wonka”-themed competition called “Calculated Imagination.”

“It gets the students into the design process, the manufacturing process, the building process and gets their ideas to reality,” said MIT mechanical engineering student John Taylor Novak.

The students created their robots from scratch and will duel in sudden-death rounds before one is crowned champion.

