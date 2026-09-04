CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An assistant professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle in Cambridge last month, the The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

On August 21, Massachusetts State Police, Cambridge Police, and Cambridge Fire responded to a crash involving a bicyclist and a motor vehicle at the intersection of Memorial Drive East and Massachusetts Avenue at approximately 6:00 a.m.

The driver remained on scene, the District Attorney’s Office said.

The bicyclist was identified as Thomas Rose, 37. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and later died on September 2.

Rose, an expert in ancient metallurgy, was MIT’s POSCO Professor of Materials Science and a member of MIT’s Center for Materials Research in Archaeology, the university said. It said he had just joined the staff in January and was putting the finishing touches on his laboratory. His colleagues remember him as an enthusiastic and gracious friend.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)