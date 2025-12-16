BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor was shot and killed inside his home in Brookline Monday night, according to Brookline police.

Police responded to a report of gunshots just after 8:30 Monday night on Gibbs Street. When officers arrived, they said they found a victim who had been shot multiple times.

“I thought actually it was somebody banging or kicking the door. I called the neighbors, they said ‘no’. The neighbor upstairs thought it was gunshots,” said a man who lives next door.

The victim, identified as Nuno F.G. Loureiro, 47, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased Tuesday morning.

Loureiro was a current MIT faculty member in the departments of Nuclear Science & Engineering and Physics, as well as the Director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. In a statement, a spokesperson for MIT said, “Our deepest sympathies are with his family, students, colleagues, and all those who are grieving. Focused outreach and conversations are taking place within our community to offer care and support for those who knew Prof. Loureiro, and a message will be shared with our wider community.”

In a message to the MIT community, President Sally Kornbluth said, “With great sadness, I write to share the tragic news that Professor Nuno Loureiro, director of the Plasma Science and Fusion Center (PSFC), died early this morning from gunshot wounds he sustained a few hours before. In the face of this shocking loss, our hearts go out to his wife and their family and to his many devoted students, friends and colleagues.

The circumstances of his death are under police investigation, so no further details are available. Please know, however, that we are reaching out to support those in our community who were closest to him.”

No arrests have been made.

