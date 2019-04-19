MIT rowers rescued from Charles River after 2 crew boats capsize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly 20 Massachusetts Institute of Technology rowers took a plunge into the Charles River on Friday morning after two crew boats, both of which were carrying nine students, capsized in the cold and choppy water.

Rescue teams responding to the Longfellow Bridge area around 7:15 a.m. found one of the boats capsized. Fire officials say all of the students were able to make it to a nearby dock.

The second was discovered soon after in the area of 409 Memorial Drive. Nine student-athletes were pulled from the water and brought back to the MIT boathouse, according to Tony Kilbridge, Director of Rowing.

“Two MIT eight-person shells swamped in high winds and waves in the vicinity of the Longfellow Bridge,” he said in a statement.” All of the student-athletes were removed from the boats, were returned to the MIT boathouse.”

A coxswain was riding in each boat, along with eight crew members.

One of the crew boats sustained minor damage.

“There was some slight equipment damage to one shell, but nothing serious,” Kilbridge added. “There was a coach’s launch accompanying the crew team as they practiced and the damage to the shell is able to be repaired.”

There were no reported injuries.

2 boats flipped this morning in the Charles River. Firefighters say everyone was rescued and is ok. Windy conditions and rough surf. @7News pic.twitter.com/GHC7f5RN1y — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) April 19, 2019

