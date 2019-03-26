M&M’s introduces new candies stuffed with hazelnut spread

M&M’s filled with a hazelnut spread! Need we say more?

The iconic chocolate candies are adding a new flavor that will have Nutella fans scrambling to the nearest convenient store.

Mars announced Tuesday that hazelnut spread-filled M&M’s will debut next month.

If you just can’t wait until then, head to social media on Saturday for a chance to win a pack before they hit store shelves.

Simply use the hashtag go “hazelnutty” and within a few hours, a pack could arrive at your door.

The new M&M’s will come in a teal package. They will be available in singles, share size, and a sharing size standup bag.

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)