Mom arrested after allegedly slashing 3-year-old daughter’s throat with scissors

(WHDH) — A mother is facing an attempted murder charge after investigators say she slashed her 3-year-old daughter’s throat with a pair of scissors over the weekend and then turned the weapon on herself.

Emergency crews responding to a 911 call that was made from 28-year-old Anne Akers’ Maryland home on Saturday around 10:50 a.m. found blood and scissors on the floor, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Akers was then found in a bedroom holding a blanket and suffering from a laceration to her neck. When officers removed the blanket, they reportedly observed Akers’ daughter suffering from a life-threatening laceration to her neck.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures and paramedics rushed the girl to a nearby hospital.

Akers was arrested on charges including attempted second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of first-degree child abuse.

Physicians who treated Akers’ daughter at the hospital told detectives that without the officers’ life-saving actions, the girl’s injuries would have been fatal.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)