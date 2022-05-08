BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of moms took to the streets Sunday for Boston’s 26th annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace.

The nearly 8-mile walk through Dorchester, Roxbury and downtown remembers those lost to violence and raises money for the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute, which works with survivors’ families. The walk has raised $400,000 toward a $600,000 goal.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said her mother walked every year before she died.

“I lost my mother to cancer 11 years ago and this was a walk that we did together every year,” Pressley said. “She was too sick to do [the full walk] … so 11-plus years ago right in Ashmont she walked six steps because that was important to her. Her final act of activism was to be a part of this Mother’s Day peace walk.”

