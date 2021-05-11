NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — A baby was fatally mauled by his family’s dog in Connecticut, police said.

Officers were called to an apartment in Norwich shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday for a reported dog attack, police said in a news release.

The officers found that a 1-month-old boy had been mauled by his family’s dog. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not identify the child’s family. Details including the breed of dog that attacked the infant were not immediately released.

