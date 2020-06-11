‘Months of harassment’: Easton family who abruptly moved says neighbors targeted them with racist remarks

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A family who abruptly moved out of a neighborhood in Easton left explanatory signs on their front door, saying they were forced to leave after enduring months of harassment from their neighbors who had relentlessly targeted them with racist remarks and threatening actions.

“After four months of harassment, racist remarks, intimidation, bullying, and threats from the house next door, we are leaving,” the Elm Street residents wrote on the signs.

Neighborhood resident Karen Sulham told 7NEWS that she is outraged to learn the family had been subjected to such cruel treatment.

“I’m outraged after seeing what they had to put on their front door, which I’m very glad that they did because it needs to be known that this is not OK,” Sulham said. “I want to cry for them that they had to go through that.”

7NEWS has learned that an interracial couple had lived in the home. Court documents indicate that they took a restraining order out against their neighbors following five different encounters in which racial slurs were hurled at them.

During one incident, the neighbors told the couple, “You don’t belong in this neighborhood,” according to the documents. Their car was vandalized, smashed up, and soaked with coffee in a separate attack.

The couple also accused their neighbors of shining bright industrial lights at their home, forcing them to put up plywood to block the blinding light.

7’s Kimberly Bookman knocked on the door of the neighbors in question but never heard back.

“I think the lesson here is people need to open their eyes,” Sulham added. “It’s [racism] rampant and it shouldn’t be.”

Police responded to each complaint made by the couple but no charges have been filed.

