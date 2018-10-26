Mookie Betts lends helping hand to Boston’s homeless

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox are known for reaching out to their community, especially Mookie Betts, who is being praised for feeding the homeless after Game 2 of the World Series.

Nightclub promoter Mike Winters says he and a friend were leaving work about 1:45 a.m. when they noticed two men in hoodies pushing a shopping cart full of food and then unload it for a group of about 20 homeless people outside Boston Public Library.

When he got closer, Winters realized one of the men pushing the cart was Betts who was handing out the food

Winters says the homeless people were ecstatic.

“They were (saying), Oh my God, steak tips and chicken. They were going crazy over all this hot and amazing food,” Winters said. “Then we see the gentlemen approaching and we realized it was Mookie Betts and his cousin, Cam. He didn’t want to be known. He was staying very incognito. He carries a good message. Somebody who just wins Game 2 and goes out and feeding people when he should be resting.”

Winters says he chatted with Betts for a little while, but when more people started showing up, Betts quickly slipped away.

He said the homeless people didn’t realize they just got served by one of the biggest names in baseball, but he’s glad they know now.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)