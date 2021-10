DUNBARTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A moose was caught on camera trotting down a road in Dunbarton, New Hampshire last weekend.

David Stimmler recorded the moose walking by his car and can be heard exclaiming in the video, “He’s huge!”

He told Storyful that he took the video of the moose last Saturday.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)