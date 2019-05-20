Moose spotted running through streets of West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An antlerless moose was spotted running through the streets of West Springfield on Sunday morning.

Angela Czeremcha tweeted a video of the animal trotting through an empty parking lot around 8:30 a.m.

The moose then stepped into the roadway and darted down the street.

 

