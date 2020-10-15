Moped driver seriously injured after collision in Ashland

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Ashland into a crash involving a moped.

SKY7 HD was over the scene where a car slammed into a moped Thursday afternoon seriously injuring the 58-year-old rider.

“I was expecting a minor little bump in our parking lot. But it wasn’t,” Michaella Simonelli who works nearby said.

She said she saw the driver of the car talking to police as the moped rider lay on the street.

“The bicycle was underneath the car and I think one of his shoes came off,” she said. “It was a very bad accident. He hit the windshield very hard.”

A large area near Sumner and Union streets was roped off by police as the rider was loaded onto a medical flight.

He is said to be in critical condition.

No further information was made available.

