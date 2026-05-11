BOSTON (WHDH) - A moped rider was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after getting into a crash with a passenger vehicle in Boston on Sunday night.

Troopers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Gallivan Boulevard and Milton Avenue around 9:50 p.m. determined the moped rider suffered serious injuries, according to state police. The rider was taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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