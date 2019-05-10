More lane closures expected in Tobin Bridge construction project

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Tobin Bridge construction project could cause more headaches for commuters as the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Friday that one lane on the southbound side will be closed starting Tuesday.

Additionally, they say closures on the northbound side will extend through the Chelsea curves.

Mass. DOT officials spoke about the updates Friday.

“We realize that this is a very difficult project for commuters, and we at Mass. DOT have been doing everything we can to try and minimize impacts,” Mass. Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said. “It’s a very big project some impact, and you can’t do a big project without having some impact.”

The closures are expected to be in place for the next two weeks.

