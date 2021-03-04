BOSTON (WHDH) - More Boston Public Schools students have made their way back to the classroom for in-person learning.

Students in preschool through third grade who are apart of Group B went back into school Thursday for two-days-a-week in-person learning as part of a hybrid model.

Group A returned to the classroom Monday under the same hybrid model.

Every student in the district will continue to learn remotely on Wednesdays so schools can be cleaned and sanitized between groups.

