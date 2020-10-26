More than 1.6 million ballots already cast for 2020 election in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is seeing a large number of early voters as residents look to avoid the crowds during Election Day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 2,210,000 voters have applied to vote by mail or voted early, with more than 1,600,000 ballots returns as of 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office.

The number of returned ballots makes up 34.3 percent of all registered voters in the Bay State.

“I think it’s representative of the crazy times we’re in,” said Sam Hinnant, who voted early.

Early voter Ava Carter added that, “I think the more people get out early and space out voting over the next couple days and keep it safe is great.”

On Sunday, teens who can’t vote for president still made their voices heard.

They’re part of the Sunrise Movement, advocating for changes they say are vital to their generation.

“There are so many other ways you can participate and organize and fight for what you believe in than voting,” one participant said.

Their message was to make sure every vote is counted this election.

“We’re asking him to set an example for the rest of the country and come Election Day he’ll be a leader and step outside of the party lines that have been threatening our democracy and make sure every vote is counted and that he will be there to ensure that,” rally organizer Jasmine Ni said.

Early in-person voting in Massachusetts ends Friday, while mail-in ballots need to be postmarked no later than Nov. 3 and returned to a local election office no later than Nov. 6.

