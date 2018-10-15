More than $1 billion up for grabs in upcoming lottery drawings

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Between Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot and the prize for the following night’s Powerball game — more than $1 billion is up for grabs.

The Mega Millions prize for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $654 million, while the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is estimated at $345 million, the Massachusetts State Lottery announced Monday morning.

The $654 million jackpot is the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The cash option on the Mega Millions prize is an estimated $372.6 million, while the cash option on the Powerball prize is an estimated $199 million.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be the 24th since the jackpot was last hit July 24, when a $543 million jackpot was won by a group of 11 co-workers on a ticket sold in California.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing will be the 19th since the jackpot was last hit August 11, when a $245.6 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York. The $345 million jackpot is the game’s largest since the March 17 drawing, when a $456.7 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Pennsylvania.

