More than 100 Beth Israel Lahey Health employees test positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 100 employees across the Beth Israel Lahey Health system have tested positive for coronavirus, officials confirmed Friday.

A total of 109 workers at nine of the 14 Beth Israel Lahey Health facilities are now being quarantined and treated, a spokesperson for the healthcare system said.

Forty of the cases originated at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and 33 cases are from Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington.

There were also positive cases reported at Beverly Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton, Mount Auburn Hospital, New England Baptist Hospital, Winchester Hospital, BILH Continuing Care, and BILH Primary Care.

The cases include both patient-facing and non-patient-facing staff.

There was no word on the condition of those who tested positive.

