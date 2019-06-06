More than 100 employees evacuate Plympton office after carbon monoxide scare

PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A carbon monoxide scare at a food service company in Plympton forced more than 100 employees out of the office building Thursday night.

Firefighters tending to a patient undergoing a medical emergency at Sysco Boston on Spring Street about 7:30 p.m. noticed their carbon monoxide meters going off, indicating a potential leak.

“As it escalated, we evacuated the building and there was about 135 people on site at the time,” Plympton Fire Chief Stephen Silva said. “We believe we isolated to where the problem is. The good news is there’s no danger to the public.”

There were no injuries resulting from the elevated carbon monoxide readings.

No further information was immediately available.

