EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 1,300 workers at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett went on strike Friday after they could not reach an agreement on a new contract with Wynn Resorts.

The workers, represented by Teamsters Local 25 and UNITE HERE Local 26, include wait staff, bartenders, slot attendants, cooks, people that work in horticulture and the call center, cage cashiers, limo drivers, dispatchers, traffic attendants, and valet and guest experience attendants.

On August 20, the employees voted 97 percent to authorize a strike if a fair contract was not reached. The union workers are asking for a contract that delivers better wages, stronger benefits, and enhanced protections on the job.

Workers said management refused to come back to the table and offer any meaningful improvements, even after the strike authorization vote.

“Encore management has pushed our members to the brink because they thought they could take our labor for granted,” said Tommy Blitsch, Director of the Teamsters Convention, Trade Show, and Casino Division. “If Encore wants its casino running, it needs the workers who make it run. And the Teamsters are standing up and fighting back.”

Wynn Resorts said Encore remains open and operational during the strike.

In a statement, Wynn Resorts said, “The unions have chosen to initiate a strike despite our continued efforts to reach an agreement through negotiations. We are committed to finding common ground that is fair, financially sustainable and protects jobs for the long term.”

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