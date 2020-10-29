More than 2 million Mass. residents have voted early with lines wrapping around blocks in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - There was a big turnout for early voting at Boston City Hall Thursday with just five days to go until the general election.

Crowds wrapped around the block waiting in the rain to cast their ballot before Friday’s deadline.

At a press conference, Mayor Marty Walsh assured voters that safety is a top priority no matter when they decide to cast their vote.

“There are no threats to the city of Boston or to the Commonwealth that I am aware of any type of disruption on Election Day,” he said. “We are going to make sure that people that go in person to vote will be able to do so peacefully.:

Mayor Walsh said he is working with Boston Police Commissioner Gross to make sure each polling location has extra police detail.

So far, 1.3 million ballots have already been returned in the Bay State, up 54,000 since Wednesday. More than 841,000 people have chosen to vote early in person.

