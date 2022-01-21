More than 330,000 pacifiers have been recalled due to a choking hazard.

Mushie & Co announced Wednesday that they were recalled about 333,725 FRIGG silicone pacifiers because the base of the silicone nipple has a fine slit that can cause the nipple to detach from the plastic shield, posing a choking hazard.

The company has received eight reports of detachments, while the manufacturer has received about 200 reports from outside the United States, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

No injuries have been reported.

The pacifiers were sold nationwide online and in stores, including TJ Maxx, from April to December 2021.

Consumers are told to throw away the recalled pacifiers and contact the firm for a full refund or credit by sending a photograph of both the detached silicone nipple and the base of the pacifier to Mushie & Co at mushie.com/pages/recalls.

