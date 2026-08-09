BOSTON (WHDH) - A celebration of fan from all walks of life.

More than 50,000 fans descended upon the Menino Convention Center for the annual Boston Fan Expo.

“I mean it started at Boston Comicon, and now it’s been ten years since it came onto the Fan Expo brand,” said Andrew Moyes, Vice President at FAN EXPO HQ.

From Star Wars to Lord of the Rings… the event offers something for everyone.

“So people love sci-fi, anime, comic, horror, gaming, fantasy – whatever it is, we really lean into every genre,” Moyes added.

Retailers and Artist Alley are among the biggest draws… but this year’s event brings one special superhero-turned-hometown-hero.

“It’s going to be a record-breaking year for us at our fan expo Boston. We have a hometown hero – Chris Evans is in the building, which is truly extraordinary.”

After this, the show’s next stop is in Chicago, but we’re told plans are already in place for next year’s expo right here in December.

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