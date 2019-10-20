More than 900 runners lace up for Boston Fire Department Local-718 Annual Road Race

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 900 runners laced up for the Boston Firefighters Local 718 10K Memorial Road Race on Sunday around Dorchester Bay.

The road race was established to memorialize the brave members of the Boston Fire Department and Local 718 who courageously gave their lives while fulfilling their duty for the citizens of Boston, according to the race website.

Boston fire shared photos on Twitter of Ladder 7 and Ladder 18 proudly displaying the American Flag.

The race was a day to celebrate their lives while also raising money for the Boston Fire Department Relief Fund, funding scholarships and also providing a great running event enjoyed by generations and supported by local establishments.

