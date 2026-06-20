REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Moroccan fans were buzzing, celebrating their team and their culture, at a huge watch party in Revere following the Morocco national football team’s 1-0 win over the Scotland national football team Friday night.

Although the team was playing at Boston Stadium in Foxboro, fans said the celebration on the North Shore was just as memorable.

“I am really suprised because it’s like the energy from a stadium. You see people from different ages, people that are supporting, they are involved,” said Amine Zeroula, a Morocco fan.

Waving flags and sporting their favorite player’s jerseys, supporters said they hope the momentum carries over through the rest of the tournament.

“The players are playing good, playing better against the competition, so we see better results from them,” Zeroula said.

“I think they are strong because they want it,” said Jen Tambur, another fan.

Officials estimate the Moroccan community makes up about 10 percent of Revere’s population. For many, the World Cup is not just about soccer, but the opportunity to celebrate their heritage.

“It feels great, it feels like I am back in Morocco, like, it feels like my hometown,” said Sofia Himer.

“I think the community coming together like this, it really shows what, you know, we are all about, what the community is about. Everybody is having just a great time,” Tambur said.

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