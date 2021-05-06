READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Ducklings that hatched in the courtyard of a middle school in Reading joined the mother duck for a parade through the building and to a pond on Monday.

Ann Jacobsmeier, a sixth-grade history teacher at Arthur W Coolidge Middle School, filmed the mother duck leading her 12 babies down the hallway with the support of school employees.

“The duck laid her eggs in the courtyard and hatched this weekend,” Jacobsmeier told Storyful. “They were walked out through the halls as some of the kids watched from the classroom windows.”

This is an annual tradition for the school.

