LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - After a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Lowell, the Ganobi family said they have more questions than answers, and were struggling to make sense of everything.

According to the DA’s office, Louis Odogwu Ganobi was shot next to his car Tuesday night around 7 p.m. He was taken to Lowell General Hospital, and later transferred to Tufts Medial Center in Boston where he died Wednesday morning.

The victim’s mother, Stella Ganobi, shared her grief Wednesday night.

“I can’t believe he’s gone. I can’t believe it,” Stella said in tears. “Look at my son, look at him! What has he done to anybody? I don’t know who killed him, let God handle justice to my son.”

She said she is barely coping with this loss.

“He’s so close to me, so close to the family. He loves everybody in this house,” she said. “He’s always trying to make things work. Even if he has to suffer, face whatever, he would do it. I never knew that they would take my son away from me so soon.”

Stella said her son was close to graduating from Middlesex Community College, with a criminal justice degree. She was excited to start planning a large graduation party for him, but is left planning his funeral.

“Look at him, so young. He’s not married, no kid, nothing. Nothing for me to remember him, just picture. I’m so sad, so grieved,” Stella said. “I thought I was going to live out my life on earth, and my children would be here, and I would go. How can I bury my son?”

The DA’s office is investigating the homicide. Detectives said they were still searching for the shooter.

