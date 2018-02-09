The Tuscon Airport Authority released a video showing a woman whom they believe to be responsible for leaving a newborn infant in a family restaurant in the airport on Sunday, January 14.

Authorities are looking for the woman in the video who is wearing a dark coat with a brown bag over her shoulder and carrying a purple neck pillow.

The abandoned newborn boy was left behind with a note that read:

“Please help me.

“My mom had no idea she was pregnant. She is unable and unfit to take care of me. Please get me to the authorities so they can find a good home.”

“I just want what is best for him and it is not me.”

“Please.”

“I’m sorry.”

