MASON, Ohio (WHDH) — An Ohio mother is warning parents of scammers playing Fortnite after one gained personal information from her 13-year-old son.

Jake Bates was playing the popular video game earlier this month when another gamer gained Bates’ trust and convinced him to hand over his username and password.

“When he logged into his account, he took everything over,” Bates’ mother Amy said. “The guy took over his account but also took over his email account and changed the passwords, changed the recovery passwords and the phone number.”

This meant the scammer could access Bates’ personal information attached to his email and Fortnite accounts, including his mother’s credit card number.

The family has filed a complaint with the company that developed Fortnite.

Gaming websites recommend that players use throwaway credit cards not linked to a bank account.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)