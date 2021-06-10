MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The passenger of a motorcycle died following a crash in Manchester, New Hampshire late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Willow and Pine streets around 10:15 p.m. found a motorcycle ridden by two people from Manchester had hit a parked and unoccupied vehicle, according to Manchester police.

The passenger of the motorcycle, 25-year-old Paige Parkinson, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, or the Manchester Police Crime Line at 603-624-4040.

