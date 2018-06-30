Motorcyclist arrested on impaired driving charge after NH crash

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing an impaired driving charge after crashing his motorcycle in Rochester, New Hampshire, police say.

Kevin Kenny, 59, of Gonic, was arrested about 10:53 p.m. Friday by officers responding to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Pickering and Tebbetts Road. A preliminary investigation revealed Kenny lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle and crashed.

Kenny was taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

He has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Rochester Police Officer Turner at 603-330-7128.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)