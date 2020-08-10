Motorcyclist hospitalized after serious crash in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a serious crash in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near the intersection of Mast Road and Varney Street for reports of a single-vehicle crash around 9:40 p.m., according to the police department.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was released.

