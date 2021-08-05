NEW HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing into a pickup truck on Interstate 93 northbound in New Hampton, New Hampshire late Wednesday night.

Troopers responding to a reported crash near mile marker 73.2 around 10:20 p.m. learned that a motorcycle had crashed into the rear of a pickup truck at a high rate of speed, according to state police.

The pickup truck was in the right lane at the time with its hazard lights flashing driving about 55 mph due to an unknown mechanical issue, state police said.

The roadway curved to the right gradually prior to where the crash occurred.

The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old Londonderry woman, was transported to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth in critical condition.

The other people involved in the crash were uninjured.

The cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Kenneth McGrath at 603-227-0088 or email at Kenneth.T.McGrath@dos.nh.gov.

