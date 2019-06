HINESBURG, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say a man speeding on a motorcycle died after he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a rock wall.

First responders in Hinesburg, Vermont, said bystanders administered CPR on 27-year-old David Raymond, of St. George, Vermont, but he was declared dead at the scene.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon.

