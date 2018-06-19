Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in collision with SUV in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Chelmsford are investigating a serious motorcycle crash Tuesday night that left one person with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding around 7:20 p.m. to the area of High Street and Acton Road found a motorcycle on the ground and in pieces.

The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old Lowell man, collided with an SUV, according to investigators. He was taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and was not injured.

The posted speed limit in the area is 25 mph.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for updates.

