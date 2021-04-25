Motorist crashes into utility pole, knocks out power in Westboro

WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist crashed into a utility pole and knocked out power in a neighborhood in Westboro early Sunday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Flanders Road near Fruit Street found an injured driver trapped in their vehicle next to a toppled utility pole, according to the Westboro Fire Department.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the motorist.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area as crews work to repair the damage.

The crash remains under investigation.

** Traffic Alert ** Fire and Police worked a crash with entrapment and injuries overnight on Flanders Road in the area of Fruit Street. The roadway is closed indefinitely and there is a power outage in the area. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/uK16aZf8GI — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) April 25, 2021

