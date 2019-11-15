Motorist taken to hospital after crashing into tree in Hanover

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist was taken to the hospital after they veered off the road and slammed head-on into a tree in Hanover on Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Broadway near the Norwell line found a wrecked sedan entangled in several tree branches, according to the Hanover Fire Department.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the victim’s injuries. Their name has not been released.

The public is being urged to avoid the area until further notice due to heavy traffic.

An investigation is ongoing.

#HFD Engine-7 & Ambulance-1 working this MVC, Car vs. tree, on Broadway by the Norwell line. One patient transported with injuries. Traffic is heavy, avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/HA5ZrGmSTt — Hanover Fire Department (@HanoverFire) November 15, 2019

