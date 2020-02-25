Motorists urged to seek alternate route after Fore River Bridge gets stuck in up position

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Motorists are being urged to seek an alternate route after Quincy’s Fore River Bridge got stuck in the up position ahead of the Tuesday evening commute.
Quincy police say it’s not clear when the malfunctioning bridge will be fixed.
The Fore River Bridge spans the Weymouth Fore River between Quincy and Weymouth.
Photos taken in the area showed heavy traffic backups as police rerouted traffic.
